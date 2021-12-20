STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flyover to be constructed at Thiruvananthapuram's Enchakkal junction: Minister Antony Raju

The state government will approach the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a flyover at Enchakkal junction, said Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Published: 20th December 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles at Enchakkal junction

Vehicles at Enchakkal junction. (File photo| Kaviyoor Santhosh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will approach the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a flyover at Enchakkal junction, said Transport Minister Antony Raju.

He was speaking after a meeting of various people's representatives, police, NHAI, corporation and residential associations held to discuss various development projects in Thiruvananthapuram constituency on Sunday.

"A flyover on the busiest junction on the NH 66 bypass has been a long-pending demand of the public. This is the only option to decongest the Enchakal Junction," said the minister. He said he would visit Delhi to hold discussions with the chairman of the NHAI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Raju NHAI Enchakkal junction
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp