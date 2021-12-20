Flyover to be constructed at Thiruvananthapuram's Enchakkal junction: Minister Antony Raju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will approach the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a flyover at Enchakkal junction, said Transport Minister Antony Raju.

He was speaking after a meeting of various people's representatives, police, NHAI, corporation and residential associations held to discuss various development projects in Thiruvananthapuram constituency on Sunday.

"A flyover on the busiest junction on the NH 66 bypass has been a long-pending demand of the public. This is the only option to decongest the Enchakal Junction," said the minister. He said he would visit Delhi to hold discussions with the chairman of the NHAI.