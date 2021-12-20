Plastic-free campaign observed at Thiruvananthapuram's Vettucaud beach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', a nationwide campaign to free seashores and beaches of plastic and other waste materials was organised by the NCC units at Vettucaud beach in the district on Sunday.

The campaign aims to generate awareness about the importance of keeping seashores clean. Similar programmes were held across the state by various NCC units under Kerala & Lakshwadweep Directorate.

Vettucaud church parish priest Rev Dr George Gomez inaugurated the event in Thiruvananthapuram. NCC Director (Kerala & Lakshwadweep) Col S Francis, Deputy Group Commander Col Shergil, Commanding Officer Col Jha, Lt(Dr) Suresh were present during the event.

Cadets from 2 (K) Bn NCC, Trivandrum and 1 (K) NU NCC, Trivandrum cleaned a large stretch of Vettucaud beach.Mimes, poetry recitation, street shows, flash mobs were also conducted on the beach as part of the campaign