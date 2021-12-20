STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Plastic-free campaign observed at Thiruvananthapuram's Vettucaud beach

The campaign aims to generate awareness about the importance of keeping seashores clean.

Published: 20th December 2021 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram's Vettucaud beach

Thiruvananthapuram's Vettucaud beach. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', a nationwide campaign to free seashores and beaches of plastic and other waste materials was organised by the NCC units at Vettucaud beach in the district on Sunday.

The campaign aims to generate awareness about the importance of keeping seashores clean. Similar programmes were held across the state by various NCC units under Kerala & Lakshwadweep Directorate. 

Vettucaud church parish priest Rev Dr George Gomez inaugurated the event in Thiruvananthapuram. NCC Director (Kerala & Lakshwadweep) Col S Francis, Deputy Group Commander Col Shergil, Commanding Officer Col Jha, Lt(Dr) Suresh were present during the event.

Cadets from 2 (K) Bn NCC, Trivandrum and 1 (K) NU NCC, Trivandrum cleaned a large stretch of Vettucaud beach.Mimes, poetry recitation, street shows, flash mobs were also conducted on the beach as part of the campaign

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneet Sagar Abhiyan Vettucaud beach
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp