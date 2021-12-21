STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clear passage at casualty ward, cops told

The order was issued following a complaint by activist Ragam Rahim that a divide was obstructing movement of traffic.

Published: 21st December 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the city traffic police to take appropriate measures to ensure free movement of vehicles carrying patients to and from the casualty ward of the Government Medical College Hospital.

The order was issued following a complaint by activist Ragam Rahim that a divide was obstructing movement of traffic. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic asked the Traffic North police assistant commissioner to submit a report on the action taken in four weeks. The panel also directed the police to take steps to ensure that the main entrance of the casualty ward is not cut off from the main road.  
In his complaint, Ragam stated that vehicle parking on the either side of the divider is causing major traffic jams. He also demanded authorities to ensure that the main entrance of the hospital’s emergency wing is connected to the main road.

