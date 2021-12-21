STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid compensation: Special drive gets 1,000 claims in a day

“The district collectors have been directed to speed up the proceedings to collect the applications.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department is witnessing a surge in number of people applying for compensation given to the kin of Covid victims after it started a special drive from Sunday. The department received over 1,000 claims on Monday demanding both one-time compensation of Rs 50,000 and special aid of Rs 5,000 per month for poor families.

“The district collectors have been directed to speed up the proceedings to collect the applications. Hence, the three-day drive was started,” said an officer of the department. The department gave compensation to 900 more families on Monday. The claims of over 1,600 families were approved for compensation on the day. So far, 2,050 families have received compensation among 12,734 claims. However, the department is yet to distribute special aid though it has approved 86 claims.

The decision to speed up the distribution of the aid was taken in the wake of criticism from the Supreme Court on the poor record of giving compensation to the families of the victims. The applications are collected at the village offices and the district disaster management authority takes the final decision on the claims.

