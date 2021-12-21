Jebi Mather to take over as Mahila Congress state president on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jebi Mather, who was chosen as the Mahila Congress state president by Congress president Sonia Gandhi early this month, will assume office at Indira Bhavan at 11am on Thursday. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Mahila Congress national president Netta D’ Souza, MPs, MLAs and state Congress office bearers will attend the event. Jebi Mather is currently serving as the Aluva municipal chairperson.