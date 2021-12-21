NHAI racing against time to finish work on Mukkola-Karode stretch

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as 95 per cent of work on the second phase stretch of NH 66 bypass from Mukkola near Vizhinjam to Karode near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border has been completed, the delay in getting sanction from the geology department to procure red earth for filling the road at certain parts is likely to delay the commissioning of the project. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to commission the 16.3 km road in March 2022. However, if this delay continues, the NHAI will not be able to meet the deadline by March.

The original deadline for the completion of the first concrete road in the state was fixed on May 31 this year. In fact, this deadline was changed several times due to the pandemic and unavailability of red earth.

According to P Pradeep, project director, NHAI, approval is pending for the procurement of red earth from government land, which is the reason for the delay. “We had submitted an application to the geology department for approval in August. But we have not received it so far.

However, we have procured red earth from private land. The lone hurdle for the project is the pending approval. Work on only 1.2 km stretch in various places is pending. The other parts of the road have almost been completed and the landscaping of the median and erection of sign boards are in progress. We hope to commission the stretch by March,” he said.

Once the 16.3 km road is opened, commuters coming from north Kerala can save time without entering Thiruvananthapuram city for going to Tamil Nadu via Kanyakumari. The stretch will also enable the smooth transportation of containers and trucks once the Vizhinjam International Seaport is operational as another road connecting the port and the NH bypass is being built.

Earlier, insufficient number of labourers due to the pandemic had hit the project work. L&T, which is executing the work, is also developing the remaining part of the bypass that extends to Kanyakumari. The road widening project began in July 2017. The first phase of NH 66 from Kazhakootam to Mukkola was commissioned last year.

Kazhakootam elevated highway in April 2022

The construction of Kazhakoottam elevated highway will be completed within April 2022, NHAI sources said. However, the state government is yet to give approval to the proposed three underpasses which will be a part of the elevated highway. The underpasses are proposed in front of Technopark phase- 3, Attinkuzhi and Mukkolakkal. “Since we have to match the approach road to the proposed underpasses, the state government’s approval is needed. The designs of the underpasses have been completed,” Pradeep added.

About 80 per cent of the work has been completed. Three small vehicle underpasses are coming up for risk-free crossing of the freeway. They are proposed mainly for the techies of Technopark phase-I and III. The 2.1-km four-lane elevated highway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme is slated to be the longest four-lane elevated highway in state.