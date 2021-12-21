Youth arrested for vandalising vehicles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Balaramapuram police have taken into custody a 26-year-old man from Naruvamoodu, who, along with another unidentified person, vandalised vehicles at Russelpuram near Balaramapuram on Monday, allegedly under the influence of drugs.

The person taken into custody has been identified as Mithun. The police said Mithun claimed to have no knowledge about the real name of his accomplice. “Though the CCTV visuals were checked, we could not get a clear frame of the person’s face. Mithun said he only knows the nickname of the man. We are trying to identify that person,” the police said.

The police said the duo arrived in a bike and started ransacking vehicles by 2.30 pm. They attacked the window panes of cars, bikes and lorries that were parked on the roadside using a machete. As many as 12 vehicles were targeted by the duo. Two people also sustained minor injuries in the attacks.

On being alerted, the police rushed to the place but could only get hold of Mithun, while the second person fled the police after leaving behind his bike.