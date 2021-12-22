Capital back on tourism circuit

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism sector in the capital, which has been reeling under the Covid crisis, is expecting a massive revival with the opening of Asia’s biggest mall and hoping that the city, which is popular on the heritage and pilgrim tourist circuit, would turn into a shopping destination for visitors.

The flow of domestic and local tourists to the capital has witnessed a sudden spike following the opening of Lulu Mall which has made Thiruvananthapuram trending on the social media platforms wooing visitors from other districts and states alike.

Local tour operators are coming up with special packages to ferry visitors connecting various tourist destinations in the capital and the new mall. “We are offering the Lulu Mall-Kovalam package for `545 per person from Changanassery. The trip is being planned for next week and the booking is almost full. If there is more demand, we would schedule more trips to Thiruvananthapuram. We have been conducting local tours to different tourist locations across the state for some time now. Our aim is to make available the opportunity to visit places at reasonable rates,” said Manoj Koipally, a tour organiser based in Changanassery.

Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA) state vice-president Manoj Kaimal said they are getting a lot of enquiries for trips. “Earlier, a majority of the enquiries were for trips to Kochi,” said Kaimal.

Industry experts said the mall opening will help woo tourists who prefer shopping destinations. “Wedding tourism is trending now and many booking for destination weddings are adding Lulu Mall, Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Azhimala temple to their itinerary. Thiruvananthapuram is a trending destination now, but connectivity is a problem which will change with more demand. There is a lot to explore in the city like seafood restaurants,”said Aneesh Kumar, CEO of Travel Planners and a member of the State Planning Board.

Snow park at Shankhumukham

In an effort to regain the lost sheen of Shankhumugham ruined by sea erosion and promote tourism, DTPC has opened a first-of-its-kind artificial Snow Park. The park was opened recently. I is expected to attract more tourists to the spot. The park has artificial snowfall, an Igloo house, laser displays, play areas for kids, etc. Council secretary Sharon Veettil said the park is an effort to promote tourism at Shankhumukham which is recovering from Covid restrictions and destruction from sea erosion. The entry fee to the snow park is C150 and it’s free for kids below five years. The snow park would be open from 4pm to 10pm everyday till January 19. The project is being implemented jointly by DTPC and 3D Max Imaginations.

Adventure, entertainment zones at Akkulam village

Anticipating an increase in the flow of tourists, the tourism authorities are planning new initiatives at tourist spots in the capital to attract visitors. Akkulam Tourist Village, one of the popular tourist spots located in close proximity to Lulu Mall, is planning massive development and adding more attractive features to woo youngsters and children alike. As part of the phase I development, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has executed C9 crore worth of development at Akkulam Tourist Village. As part of it, an Air Force Museum was set up at Akkulam at a cost of C1.97 crore. The museum also offers a simulated flight experience for the visitors. In an effort to boost tourism and woo more visitors to Akkulam Tourist Village, the authorities are gearing up to bring in more adventure and entertainment features.

The DTPC is planning to tie up with private parties having expertise in the field for setting up more innovative entertainment and adventure zones at the village. Council secretary Sharon Veetil told TNIE that Akkulam Tourist Village sprawls around six acres of land and there are many free zones available at the village. He said there is a steady flow of tourists to the village and hundreds visit Akkulam every weekend. Around 800 people visited the village last Sunday. “We have invited a pre-bid meeting with interested private parties to introduce innovative ideas at the village to woo youngsters. We want people to spend more time at the park. There is a scope for adventure and entertainment tourism,” said Sharon. He said coracle rides would be introduced at the village and the musical fountain would become fully functional soon.

Helicopter rides at Kovalam

To woo more tourists to Kovalam, DTPC is gearing up to introduce helicopter rides to give a unique experience for visitors. “We have scheduled a three-day ride from December 30 to January 1. The booking has already started and the ride cost around C4,500,” said DTPC secretary Sharon Veettil. He said the ride is being introduced after obtaining all necessary clearances. “The booking for day one has already been full and we are planning to conduct six to seven rides daily,” he added. Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) Kovalam unit secretary R Sisupalan said the response to proposed helicopter rides has been overwhelming.

