Malayalam Language Bill being delayed: K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, has blamed the LDF Government for the inordinate delay in passing the Malayalam Language Bill. He informed that despite the Central government seeking queries on the bill in 2016, the state government has bothered to clarify only in November 2020.

Sudhakaran said that despite Malayalam being the official language of the state, the Malayalam Language Bill has been delayed for the past six years as it is yet to get the nod from President.