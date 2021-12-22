STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam Language Bill being delayed: K Sudhakaran

State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, has blamed the LDF Government for the inordinate delay in passing the Malayalam Language Bill.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, has blamed the LDF Government for the inordinate delay in passing the Malayalam Language Bill. He informed that despite the Central government seeking queries on the bill in 2016, the state government has bothered to clarify only in November 2020.

Sudhakaran said that despite Malayalam being the official language of the state, the Malayalam Language Bill has been delayed for the past six years as it is yet to get the nod from President. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp