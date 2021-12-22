STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tourist bus operators miss the Christmas buzz

Christmas and New Year are the peak tourism seasons in our state.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

PIC B P DEEPU

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Christmas and New Year are the peak tourism seasons in our state. This is the time when both domestic and foreign tourists arrive to spend their long vacation days along the backwaters and the endless beaches in Kerala. With hotels and resorts, the season brings good business to the tourist bus operators for travelling inside and outside the state. Though tourist spots have opened up for visitors, the bus operators say their business remains paralysed with most of the tourists relying on private vehicles. 

Kerala has around 9,000 contract carriage buses and 600 tourist buses plying to and from other states. However, for over two years, operators of both the interstate and intrastate luxury bus services have been finding it difficult to mobilise funds for tax liabilities, vehicle maintenance and repaying bank loans due to the pandemic-induced financial crisis. Last Christmas, the tourist bus operators weren’t even able to operate services due to the lockdown. The threat of the Omicron variant this time has also added to their woes as there are restrictions on international flights.

“Usually international tourists arrive from October and stay till January. But there are hardly any foreign tourists this season. Only a few domestic tourists from places such as Gujarat and Mumbai are coming here. If 2019 saw the most number of tourists hitting the state during the Christmas season, there is only 20% inflow after the pandemic began. The buses with a seating capacity of 40 and above haven’t been able to hit the roads yet,” says Prashanthan S, general secretary of Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA). 

He adds currently, bookings are only being made either for weddings or pilgrimage trips. “About 70% of vehicles are still not operational, and even now 90% of the medium buses haven’t been able to hit the roads yet,” says Prashanthan.

The rising Omicron cases have further affected the business, says tourist bus operators. “Last month, we received many enquiries from north-Indian states. But due to the new Covid variant, no bookings are being made,” says Nizam A, owner of ANM Tours and Travels Private Limited. Some bus operators say it would be a relief if the state government waived  the taxes till January. “I have around 13 vehicles and I need at least around Rs 2 lakh to pay the tax for one quarter. The moratorium which ends in December should also be extended and a working fund should be provided to tourist bus operators. Otherwise, this sector won’t survive,” says Bajy Joseph, owner of Platinum Tours and the Ernakulam district vice-president of CCOA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp