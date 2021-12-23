STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 years of rigorous imprisonment awarded to man who raped minor

Ashwin Biju, a resident of Vayyamoola, was also fined Rs 50,000 by Judge R Jayakrishnan.

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic abuse, Crime against women, Sexual abuse, Harassment

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special fast track court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment for having raped a minor girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste community after giving her phoney marriage promise.

Ashwin Biju, a resident of Vayyamoola, was also fined Rs 50,000 by Judge R Jayakrishnan. Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the fine would go to the girl, who was raped for about two years since 2017. Ashwin, who had applied vermilion on the forehead of a 17-year-old girl and promised to legally marry her, raped the girl on several occasions.

The girl was forced to accede to his demand and was beaten up several times for resisting the abuse. He also forcibly took away the girl’s gold pendant and money and sold the gold in a jewellery shop at Chalai. The girl revealed her ordeal after Ashwin married another woman. The probe was conducted by then Fort police Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil and Inspector Aji Chandran Nair.

