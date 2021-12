By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will inaugurate the state-level National Consumer Day celebrations on Friday. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function, to be held at 10am at Chaitram hotel.

The ministers will launch the Upabhoktru Keralam magazine and will also release an awareness pamphlet. They will flag off the revamped consumer awareness vehicle and release consumer awareness advertisements.