FinMin Balagopal calls for more startups in farm, construction sectors

Finance Minister K N Balagopal has called for more startups in the sectors of agriculture and construction.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal being received by a robot named Sanbot at Kerala Financial Corporation’s Chief Minister’s entrepreneur development scheme 2.0 held at Hotel Mascot in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Finance Minister KN Balagopal has called for more startups in the sectors of agriculture and construction. The government will extend all support to entrepreneurs foraying into these sectors. “We need more micro and small enterprises which can manufacture mechanical equipment for the agriculture sector.

They should develop handy equipment for harvesting and processing of the produce,” he said after inaugurating the second edition of the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Development Programme (CMEDP) here on Wednesday. The CMEDP is implemented by the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC). 

Around 25 lakh migrants are working in the state’s construction sector. The mechanisation of the sector can significantly reduce the dependence on other states. Entrepreneurs will be encouraged to conduct research and development activities, the minister said. 

Balagopal said the relevance of KFC was increasing in the background of privatisation of public sector banks. The government wants to increase the loan portfolio of KFC from the present Rs 400 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. He asked the corporation to be more people friendly. The institution has much to do for the development of the industries sector considering the reluctance of public sector banks to finance MSMEs, especially startups, he said. 

MLA V K Prasanth who presided over the function asked the startups to spend the funding judiciously and creatively. He asked them to utilise the new-age opportunities. Sanjay M Kaul, chairman and managing director of the corporation, said it would focus more on modern technology. KFC is the only institution in the country that provides huge loans without demanding collateral security, he said. 

Over 1,700 loans were sanctioned under the first phase of the CMEDP. 130 loans have been sanctioned under the second phase so far. The function was attended by Industries Director S Harikishore.

