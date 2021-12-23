Kerala HC asks corp to shift ABC facility from Vandithadam to Pettah

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noting that the current facilities at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre at Vandithadam are poor, the High Court has ordered the city corporation to shift the venue for the sterilisation procedure to the facility at Pettah. A Division Bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P passed the order in the backdrop of the corporation seeking three months’ time to renovate the Vandithadam facility.

The court has also given the corporation time till January 3 to equip the facility at Pettah. The issue was brought to the notice of the High Court in October by amicus curiae, advocate Suresh Menon, following media reports, including those in TNIE, of deaths of stray dogs caught for sterilisation by the city corporation. The Division Bench had sought a detailed report from the corporation and ordered the amicus curiae to visit the facility and file another report.

Veterinary surgeon Sreerag Jayan, the implementing officer for the ABC programme, said the sterilisation programme will be carried out at Pettah after equipping the facility. “The kennels are in good condition but we need to equip the surgery room. Once that is done, the facility will be shifted to Pettah until the Vandithadam centre is renovated,” said Dr Sreerag.

The tender to develop the infrastructure at the Vandithadam centre has been floated. New kennels, isolation room for sick dogs, recuperation room for dogs operated on, and power backup, among other facilities will be set up. Meanwhile, animal rights activists have expressed concern over the animals being kept at the Vandithadam facility.

“Another dog died recently after it was released from the ABC centre. The dog contracted canine distemper (CD) after it was taken there. There is no isolation facility at the centre and CD is spreading fast. Dogs are not properly cared for,” said Geetha G, an activist.

The court has also directed the DGP to issue directions necessary to the police authorities to ensure there is no law and order issue during the period the Pettah facility is used to carry out sterilisation under the ABC programme. The High Court has also directed that the procedures be carried out without an overpopulation of animals at the facility and that proper records be maintained.

Acting on the court’s order for a report, the amicus curiae had reiterated the lack of facilities, and the deplorable state in which the animals were kept, at the ABC centre. The corporation was given three months time to equip the facility at Vandithadam.