STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala HC asks corp to shift ABC facility from Vandithadam to Pettah

Division bench also gives the civic body time till January 3 to equip the new facility

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

An emaciated dog kept at the ABC facility at the Government Veterinary Hospital, Thiruvallam | FILE PIC

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noting that the current facilities at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre at Vandithadam are poor, the High Court has ordered the city corporation to shift the venue for the sterilisation procedure to the facility at Pettah. A Division Bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P passed the order in the backdrop of the corporation seeking three months’ time to renovate the Vandithadam facility.

The court has also given the corporation time till January 3 to equip the facility at Pettah.  The issue was brought to the notice of the High Court in October by amicus curiae, advocate Suresh Menon, following media reports, including those in TNIE, of deaths of stray dogs caught for sterilisation by the city corporation. The Division Bench had sought a detailed report from the corporation and ordered the amicus curiae to visit the facility and file another report.

Veterinary surgeon Sreerag Jayan, the implementing officer for the ABC programme, said the sterilisation programme will be carried out at Pettah after equipping the facility. “The kennels are in good condition but we need to equip the surgery room. Once that is done, the facility will be shifted to Pettah until the Vandithadam centre is renovated,” said Dr Sreerag. 

The tender to develop the infrastructure at the Vandithadam centre has been floated. New kennels, isolation room for sick dogs, recuperation room for dogs operated on, and power backup, among other facilities will be set up.  Meanwhile, animal rights activists have expressed concern over the animals being kept at the Vandithadam facility.

“Another dog died recently after it was released from the ABC centre. The dog contracted canine distemper (CD) after it was taken there. There is no isolation facility at the centre and CD is spreading fast. Dogs are not properly cared for,” said Geetha G, an activist. 

The court has also directed the DGP to issue directions necessary to the police authorities to ensure there is no law and order issue during the period the Pettah facility is used to carry out sterilisation under the ABC programme. The High Court has also directed that the procedures be carried out without an overpopulation of animals at the facility and that proper records be maintained. 

Acting on the court’s order for a report, the amicus curiae had reiterated the lack of facilities, and the deplorable state in which the animals were kept, at the ABC centre. The corporation was given three months time to equip the facility at Vandithadam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp