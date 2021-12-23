Kerala to observe first death anniversary of Sugathakumari, Pinarayi to open event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will observe the first death anniversary of legendary poet and noted environmental activist Sugathakumari on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event to commemorate the late poet at a function to be held at VJT Hall at 4pm on Thursday. Education Minister V Sivankutty will be the chief guest. Abhaya, the NGO, established by Sugathakumari in the state capital in 1985, will be organising the event.

Sugathakumari was always active in the state’s socio-cultural realms. She established ‘Abhaya’ by braving stiff opposition and criticism from various corners. Abhaya has been a household name in the state for providing shelter to homeless women, the mentally deranged, drug addicts and other social outcasts. The NGO is spearheading a slew of social initiatives for women empowerment, rehabilitating people with addictions and also supporting the mentally ill.

The NGO is planning to urge the government to start an organisation in memory of the late poet so as to honour the legacy left by her. “It has been one year since she left us and I still feel the void. Even when she was ill I felt protected by her and now I am exposed to harsh realities of life,” said Lakshmi Devi, secretary of Abhaya and daughter of Sugathakumari.

Joint secretary of Abhaya M R Thampan said ever since the demise of Sugathakumari, there has been a decline in the contributions received by Abhaya. “Sugathakumari was an eminent poet who stood for environmental protection. But beyond all this, I believe her contributions to society were much more.

Abhaya NGO supports around 500 to 600 people every year. We want to sustain this initiative and she was a person who was hesitant in accepting contributions for running all these initiatives. She didn’t want us to go for fundraising events and all the contributions the NGO received was of the goodwill she had,” said Thampan.