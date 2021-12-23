STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl found dead at home in Oottukuzhy

A 13-year-old girl was found dead at her house in Oottukuzhy in Vilappilsala police station limits on Wednesday evening.

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 13-year-old girl was found dead at her house in Oottukuzhy in Vilappilsala police station limits on Wednesday evening. The deceased is Jereena, a Class VII student. 

“Jereena was found strangled with a shawl around 5.30 pm. We suspect it to be a case of suicide. The girl has two more siblings and she was playing with them when the incident occurred. While playing, the mop that was used for cleaning the floor got damaged.

Jereena  panicked as she felt her parents would scold her. This might have prompted her to take the extreme step,” said a police officer.  The parents found the girl unconscious and immediately took her to the nearby PHC. However, she could not be saved, said the officer. 

