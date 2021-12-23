Spreading many messages on wheels

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To create awareness about the importance of daily exercise, 75 cyclists of Pune-based Indo Athletic Society embarked on a ride from Pune to Kanyakumari. The riders reached the capital city on Sunday and finally pedalled to Kanyakumari, covering a distance of 1,600 km.

The expedition from the capital city was flagged off by Prakash P Gopinath, the bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram. The 10-day journey covered places such as Pune, Karad, Belagavi, Yellapur, Murudeshwar, Mangaluru, Thalassery, Guruvayur, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari.

“The riders included IT professionals, advocates, police personnel and government officers. They pedalled for 170-180 km per day. Since each of the riders has been riding up to 50 km every day, it wasn’t challenging for them,” said Gajanan Khaire, founder president of Indo Athletic Society, a social athletics and sports association.

People are not exercising due to the work from home culture, he said. “Even to commute short distances, they are relying on vehicles. This ride is also in memory of the victims of the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu which killed CDS General Bipin Rawat. We also want to recognise the efforts of frontline workers,” said Gajanan.

All the required measures were taken to ensure the safety of the riders, he said. Vaccination and RT-PCR test were made mandatory for those who participated in the ride. The cyclists will be returning to Pune after conducting short distance awareness rides in Kanyakumari, Dhanushkodi and Rameswaram.

The cycling society is collaborating with various social NGOs in the country to spread various messages on environmental conservation. It was also selected as a training partner for the armed forces’ long-distance cycling, conducted as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.