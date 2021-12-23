STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Visitors bring hope to Thiruvananthapuram zoo

With a considerable number of people walking in to see the animals and enjoy the wilderness, the revenue of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo has increased.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the spotted dear enclosure in Thiruvananthapuram Zoo| Vincent Pulickal

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a considerable number of people walking in to see the animals and enjoy the wilderness, the revenue of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo has increased. In November, the zoo could clock in a revenue of Rs 18.2 lakh. December saw a revenue of Rs 16.38 lakh till the 20th. With December being one of the months that sees a good footfall, the zoo authorities are hopeful of getting more visitors.

“With more people getting out, we are seeing an increase in the number of visitors. As Christmas and New Year are around the corner, we expect a good number of walk-ins. December and April are two months when we see rush,” says zoo superintendent T V Anil Kumar.

Though the revenue was much higher in pre-Covid days, operators are hopeful of revenue picking up as footfall increases. In November 2019, the revenue was Rs 29 lakh. The same year in December, it was Rs 42 lakh. 

“Kids will start arriving after the vacation and study tours will also begin. So we expect more people during Christmas time,” he says. The zoo reopened in October after months of closure due to the pandemic. 

Meanwhile, the zoo is also getting ready to entice visitors with new animals. January will see the arrival of a pair of sloth bears and green iguanas. These animals are being brought from the Hyderabad zoo in exchange for two pairs of white rhea and brown rhea. The iguana is expected to be a crowd puller. Plans are also afoot to bring in lions from the Indore zoo. The animals will be brought in exchange for a pair of gaur.

In a few months, visitors will aso able to see leopard cub Harshini. She was born during the pandemic and is five months old. The cub will be available for public to see when she turns nine months old.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram zoo
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp