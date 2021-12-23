Visitors bring hope to Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a considerable number of people walking in to see the animals and enjoy the wilderness, the revenue of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo has increased. In November, the zoo could clock in a revenue of Rs 18.2 lakh. December saw a revenue of Rs 16.38 lakh till the 20th. With December being one of the months that sees a good footfall, the zoo authorities are hopeful of getting more visitors.

“With more people getting out, we are seeing an increase in the number of visitors. As Christmas and New Year are around the corner, we expect a good number of walk-ins. December and April are two months when we see rush,” says zoo superintendent T V Anil Kumar.

Though the revenue was much higher in pre-Covid days, operators are hopeful of revenue picking up as footfall increases. In November 2019, the revenue was Rs 29 lakh. The same year in December, it was Rs 42 lakh.

“Kids will start arriving after the vacation and study tours will also begin. So we expect more people during Christmas time,” he says. The zoo reopened in October after months of closure due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the zoo is also getting ready to entice visitors with new animals. January will see the arrival of a pair of sloth bears and green iguanas. These animals are being brought from the Hyderabad zoo in exchange for two pairs of white rhea and brown rhea. The iguana is expected to be a crowd puller. Plans are also afoot to bring in lions from the Indore zoo. The animals will be brought in exchange for a pair of gaur.

In a few months, visitors will aso able to see leopard cub Harshini. She was born during the pandemic and is five months old. The cub will be available for public to see when she turns nine months old.