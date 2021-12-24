More jobs to be created in non-conventional power sector: Krishnankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power Minister K Krishnankutty has said that more employment opportunities will be ensured in non- conventional energy sector. He was speaking after inaugurating the statewide distribution of financial aid for Urja Mitra centres.

He distributed Rs 1.28 crore to 109 Urja Mitra centres. The power department has been promoting non- conventional energy sources to the maximum. Currently the state is aiming to set up 10 lakh roof-top solar power units so that 3000 megawatt can be produced.

“At least 40 lakh human days are needed to achieve 3000 megawatt power. This means services of 5000 technicians, who have received technical training, will be required. ANERT will hold special training camps for such technicians,” said Krishnankutty.