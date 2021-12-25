Airport-Shankumugham road work to be over by March: Muhammad Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The reconstruction of the airport-Shankhumukham road, which was damaged in the heavy rain and sea erosion, will be completed before March, Public Works Minister PA Muhammad Riyas said on Friday. He was speaking to the media after assessing the construction work at Shankhumukham with Transport Minister Antony Raju. The beach and road along the Shankhumukham coast have been devastated by continuous sea swells, floods and Typhoon Taukte since 2018.

The work for road reconstruction is progressing under the leadership of the Public Works Department. The two ministers directly assessed the progress of the construction of the diaphragm wall and guide wall. A total of Rs 6.39 lakh has been earmarked for the diaphragm wall.

The Public Works Department has sanctioned works worth Rs 1.66 crore, including road construction. The minister’s office and officials, including the public works secretary, the joint secretary and the chief engineer, are constantly monitoring the progress of construction. The construction of the guide wall will be completed by the end of this month. The diaphragm wall will also be completed in February.

Criticism on ULCCS

The PWD also criticised Uralungal Labour Construction Cooperative Society (ULCCS) for carrying out construction work. Society representatives were not present at the meeting held on Thursday to assess the progress of construction. When the issue was raised by the media, the minister criticised the CPM-backed Uralungal. “ULCCS is a reputed company that has completed the construction on time and with quality. But there are no special concessions in its name, “ Riyas said.

Incentives and fines

The minister said the Public Works Department is considering giving an incentive of one per cent of the total outlay to the contractors who ensure quality and timely completion of construction work. Consideration is also being given to imposing fines on those who are negligent in their actions