Baking Christmas delights

Various entrepreneurs of about 20 units of the Kudumbashree district mission displayed their products at the cake fest. 

Published: 25th December 2021 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Shibina Sajeer, an entrepreneur who runs a cake-baking unit at her residence in Pangode under the Kudumbashree District Mission, business has been good this Christmas season. 

Shibina is one of the entrepreneurs who showcased different varieties of cakes and snacks from her venture ‘Safa Baking Tales’ at the Cake fest, organised by the Kudumbashree district mission in Venjaramoodu. Organisers said the fest which concluded on Friday saw a good response from customers.  

“I got a good number of orders even last year and  this year, I have received bulk orders from panchayat members and residents in the area. All the ingredients used for making cakes are natural and free from preservatives and chemicals. It has been three days since the cake fest started and already most of my cakes have been sold,” says Shibina.

“This year, we are expecting a sale of `25 lakh. A Christmas market featuring snacks, decorations and other Kudumbashree products was also organised in 11 block panchayats. Kudumbashree units innovated the products according to the demand,” says K R Shaiju, Kudumbashree district mission coordinator. Over 17 varieties like carrot cakes, plum cakes, white forest, black forest and others flavours were on sale. 

“The price of the cakes ranged from `200 to `1,600. Cake jars were also available, along with traditional varieties like plum cakes. Before the cake fest, training was given to the members based on which the products were made by each micro-enterprise unit. Last year, we could make a profit of `3 lakh just with the sales of cakes. This year, we are expecting a similar response,” said Aditya S V, programme manager of Kudumbashree’s Start-up Village Entrepreneurship programme.

“Apart from cakes and sweets, more than 100 varieties of pickles made by a consortium formed recently in Vamanapuram were also on display,” says Aditya.

