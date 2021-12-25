Inspections carried out at various shops in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A joint team of District Legal Metrology and District Food Safety Department officials led by the District Supply Officer carried out inspections in public markets in view of the Christmas season sales on Friday.

Inspections were carried out to prevent hoarding, overcharging and misuse of gas cylinders. A total of 136 irregularities were found in 470 shops. As many as 27 irregularities were detected in 71 vegetable shops, 15 in 72 butcher shops and 50 in 185 provisional stores. The district supply officer said further action will be taken against those shops where irregularities were found.