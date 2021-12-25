STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online gifting is all the rage

Gone are the days when one would send a greeting card or buy a Christmas cake for their loved ones.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gone are the days when one would send a greeting card or buy a Christmas cake for their loved ones. With a wide range of options available online, including special hampers for every occasion, people are now moving away from traditional gifts.

Combining the classic range with the inventive ones, a range of exclusive hampers have been skillfully crafted by some women entrepreneurs in the city. One such is the Cuckus Craft, a hamper gifting venture by Kavya Jyothish, who has a wide range of gifting options for this festive season. 

Her Christmas box includes cake, macarons, chocolates, candles, tree ornaments, tabletop plants and other goodies. “Hampers have become quite popular. I have been making customised hampers which are available for all occasions. Hampers are also available for New Year, which include a separate range of goodies,” shares Kavya, a biomedical engineer by profession.

Kavya says, “Unlike cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, there are very few gifting places in the city. While I was looking for a good gift shop in the city to send gifts to my friend, I realised there were hardly any options available. That’s when I thought of starting my venture where customers can choose from a wide variety of options.” 

It has been one year since Kavya started her venture and her hampers ranging from `500 can be brought through her Instagram page cuckus­_craft. 

Cake’d by Parvathy Ravikumar has also brought out special gift hampers with some of the best Christmas delights. Her hampers include traditional rum-soaked plum cake, carrot-dates-nuts cake, buttery rum fruits cake, tender coconut cake and many other varieties. “Every year, we get a good number of orders, especially for the hampers. This year too, the hampers are in demand,” says Parvathy.

