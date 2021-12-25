Traffic at Enchakkal Junction goes from bad to worse

EKrishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The movement of traffic at Enchakkal Junction is getting worse by the day due to the delay in repairing the burst pipelines under the Muttathara overpass on the NH 66 bypass.

Almost every day, a serpentine queue of vehicles can be seen at the West Fort and Attakulangara side. The traffic flow from the city to the bypass has increased considerably since the opening of LuLu Mall at Akkulam, which, in turn, has made the waiting time of motorists longer.

Amid all this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) remains unsure about restoring the stretch. As of now, a total of 10 traffic police personnel control the traffic at the junction, the West Fort side and the Vallakadavu side.

Though one-way traffic through the service road is allowed at Muttathara, the rise in the number of vehicles has made commuting a nightmare during peak hours. Also, many people, who are coming from Tamil Nadu and Neyyattinkara and are looking to go to the bypass, prefer to go via Attakulangara to avoid the toll at Thiruvallam and bottleneck at the Muttathara service road, adding to the rush.

“It is horrible. We have to wait for nearly 30 minutes to cross 300m from Perunthanni to Enchakkal. It is true that the volume of traffic has increased, but the authorities have failed to come up with an alternative to avoid the congestion. NHAI should repair the pipelines as soon as possible to ensure a smooth traffic at the bypass,” said Manacaud resident Renjith Chandran, a techie.

The traffic police said traffic is congested at the junction for various reasons and they are trying their best to control it. “More policemen are being deployed at the junction as controlling traffic manually is better. We will ensure that there are no bottlenecks. However, increasing the number of policemen at the junction will prove counter-productive,” said Vaibhav Saxena, DCP (Traffic, Law and Order), Thiruvananthapuram City.

He said people should use public transportation. “Each house has two or three vehicles and everyone uses it (which makes things worse). There should be more carpooling or use of public transportation. We will do our job by controlling traffic for people’s convenience,” he said.

NHAI project director P Pradeep said work on Muttathara overpass will be over by 10 days. “The sewage pipelines at eastern side service road has been repaired and we are now moving to the main overpass road. We will soon repair the pipes at the western side. We expect to complete the works and open the road within 10 days,” he said.

Recently, Transport Minister Antony Raju had said the government will approach the NHAI to construct a flyover at Enchakkal junction. It has been a long-pending demand of the people.

