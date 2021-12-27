STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 arrested for group clash near Vellelloor

The police said the fight between Sooraj and Vishnu, who have been at loggerheads for the past few years, grew in magnitude and resulted in a group attack.

Published: 27th December 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 03:22 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nagaroor police have arrested 14 people for group clash near Vellelloor on Saturday evening. The police said the fight between Sooraj and Vishnu, who have been at loggerheads for the past few years, grew in magnitude and resulted in a group attack.

Vishnu and his friend Latheesh entered into a fight with Sooraj and his friend Afzal on Saturday evening. The incident happened in front of Afzal’s house. 

Vishnu received injuries in the clash. Hearing about this, Vishnu’s friends rushed to the area and attacked Sooraj and Afzal. When the two tried to hide in Afzal’s house, Vishnu’s friends rushed in and attacked the occuppants, including women.

