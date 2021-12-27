3 who attacked man, daughter near Pothencode nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have arrested three youths who were accused of attacking a man-daughter duo near Pothencode junction on Wednesday night. Ashiq, 22, of Andoorkonam; Faizal, 23, of Koithoorkonam; and Noufal, 27 of Velloor near Koithoorkonam had been on the run since the incident and were taken into custody by a police team comprising officers from Pothencode and Karunagappally police stations.

The trio was hiding in a lodge in Karunagappally from where they were taken into custody. Faizal is accused in a gold heist case registered by Mangalapuram police in April. The police said there were only three suspects in the case. However, the complainant, Sha, had alleged that there were four persons in the group that had attacked him. The police said they would talk to the complainants to clear the confusion.

Venjaramoodu native Sheikh Muhammed, aka Sha, and his minor daughter were attacked while they were returning from a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The two were attacked in a road rage incident. The Pothencode police said the youths who came in a car had a war of words with the father-daughter duo.

Alleging that the car driven by Sheikh Muhammed brushed against their vehicle, the youths rained blows on the man and manhandled the girl, when she tried to save her father. Sha in his complaint had said the youths were in an intoxicated state and they did not even spare his daughter when she tried to protect him.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil had reacted that Pothencode police need to take such cases seriously and urged them to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.