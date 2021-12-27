STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

3 who attacked man, daughter near Pothencode nabbed

Alleging that the car driven by Sheikh Muhammed brushed against their vehicle, the youths rained blows on the man and manhandled the girl, when she tried to save her father.

Published: 27th December 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The police have arrested three youths who were accused of attacking a man-daughter duo near Pothencode junction on Wednesday night. Ashiq, 22, of Andoorkonam; Faizal, 23, of Koithoorkonam; and Noufal, 27 of Velloor near Koithoorkonam had been on the run since the incident and were taken into custody by a police team comprising officers from Pothencode and Karunagappally police stations. 

The trio was hiding in a lodge in Karunagappally from where they were taken into custody. Faizal is accused in a gold heist case registered by Mangalapuram police in April. The police said there were only three suspects in the case. However, the complainant, Sha, had alleged that there were four persons in the group that had attacked him. The police said they would talk to the complainants to clear the confusion. 

Venjaramoodu native Sheikh Muhammed, aka Sha, and his minor daughter were attacked while they were returning from a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The two were attacked in a road rage incident. The Pothencode police said the youths who came in a car had a war of words with the father-daughter duo.

Alleging that the car driven by Sheikh Muhammed brushed against their vehicle, the youths rained blows on the man and manhandled the girl, when she tried to save her father. Sha in his complaint had said the youths were in an intoxicated state and they did not even spare his daughter when she tried to protect him. 
Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil had reacted that Pothencode police need to take such cases seriously and urged them to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp