Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Organising committee formed

We were taught the wrong perspective that the national freedom movement started in 1885 with the formation of a particular party, said J Nandakumar, National Convenor of Prjan Pravah.

Published: 27th December 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  While celebrating the 75th year of freedom, the real history of the Indian freedom movement needs to be retold, said J Nandakumar, national convener of Prajna Pravah, a wing of the RSS. “We were taught the wrong perspective that the national freedom movement started in 1885.

This is a version of history that says the struggle for independence began after the formation of a particular party. In fact, Sanyasi rebellion, Pazhassi Raja’s war and Veluthambi Dalava’s war were all held years before that,” Nandakumar said while inaugurating the meeting to form an organising committee for the conduct of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav marking the 75th anniversary of Independence. 

Patrons of the committee are Swami Chidanandapuri, union ministers V Muraleedharan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, justice KT Thomas, justice JB Koshy, justice PN Ravindran, justice Chidambaresh, Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram director R Sanjayan, Geervarghese Mar Yuliyos, G Madhavan Nair, central university vice-chancellor  Venkateshwarlu, P Gopinathan Nair, O Rajagopal, K Ayyappan Pillai, G Gopakumar, TP Senkumar, CV Ananda Bose, KS Radhakrishnan, Jacob Thomas, MPs Suresh Gopi, Alphons Kannanthanam, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, Prof Sreevarahom Chandrasekharan Nair and Olympian PT Usha.

TAGS
Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav Prajna Pravah Indian National History Indian Independence Movement
