Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Organising committee formed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While celebrating the 75th year of freedom, the real history of the Indian freedom movement needs to be retold, said J Nandakumar, national convener of Prajna Pravah, a wing of the RSS. “We were taught the wrong perspective that the national freedom movement started in 1885.

This is a version of history that says the struggle for independence began after the formation of a particular party. In fact, Sanyasi rebellion, Pazhassi Raja’s war and Veluthambi Dalava’s war were all held years before that,” Nandakumar said while inaugurating the meeting to form an organising committee for the conduct of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav marking the 75th anniversary of Independence.

