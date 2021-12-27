Reinstate Antony Palackal as Kerala University sociology department head: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A division bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala University (KU) to reinstate Dr. Antony Palackal as head of the department (HoD) of sociology. The court set aside the judgement by a single judge which did not find wrong in the university’s decision to remove the professor as head of the department and also from the membership of the screening-cum-evaluation and selection committee.

The action against the professor was based on a complaint received from a teacher who appeared before the Screening-cum-Selection committee in connection with her promotion. It followed a preliminary enquiry into the incident. The counsel for the petitioner said the single judge erred in the finding that there was no punishment imposed against the petitioner. He said the action was prejudicial.

The post of HoD of Sociology was conferred on him based on his seniority in the department and his turn on rotation. The right of the appellant was taken away by the university by acting upon the findings in a preliminary enquiry that had nothing to do with his position as HoD. Instead, the inquiry was in connection with his role as the subject expert in a Screening-cum-Evaluation Committee constituted by the university.

The division bench, in its order, asked the university to treat the enquiry report as a preliminary enquiry and draw up a fresh report, in accordance with the law, after hearing the petitioner and the teacher who complained against him. The university should also consider the request of the appellant for hearing the other members of the Screening-cum-Evaluation Committee. The University shall complete the exercise within a period of three months from the date of a receipt of a copy of the judgment issued on December 20.