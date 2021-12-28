CPM district conference to be held from Jan 14

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate CPM Thiruvananthapuram district conference at Parassala on January 14. Ahead of the conference, the party will organise seminars and symposiums on various contemporary issues from Tuesday.

Left fellow traveller Sebastian Paul will inaugurate the seminar on ‘Post Truth Media’ at Udiyankulangara on Tuesday. Following this there will be art and cultural programmes across the district. Ahead of this, the party will observe flag day on January 9.

The party is also running a campaign to promote tree planting in connection with its district conference. Saplings would be given to 10,000 houses under five area committees - Parassala, Neyyattinkara, Vellarada, Vizhinjam and Nemom. “The saplings would be planted on the flag day. Children in these houses will be given the responsibility to look after the saplings,” said CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan.

The science fest organised in connection with the district conference witnessed active participation from children, he said. Former minister C Raveendranath will inaugurate Thanu Padmanabhan commemoration to be held in connection with the science fest.

Various performances by Manaveeyam Cultural Collective at Manaveeyam street on December 31 and a mega Thiruvathira at Parassala on January 11 are some of the programmes to be organised as part of the conference, said CPM leaders Puthankada Vijayan and advocate S Ajayakumar at a press meet here on Monday.