Deaf-mute man gets 9-year RI for abuse of minor girl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 44-year-old visually challenged and hearing impaired man was handed down nine years of rigorous imprisonment(RI) under Pocso Act for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl. Suresh, residing at Kudappanakunnu, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 30,000 by judge R Jayakrishnan, said special public prosecutor (SPP) R S Vijay Mohan.

The incident took place in 2015 when the girl, who along with her parents stayed on the first floor of a building while the ground floor was rented out to another family, went downstairs to collect the electricity bill. But the tenants were not there. Suresh, who was present there, abused the girl. She ran away and informed her mother. Her mother lodged a police complaint.The prosecution submitted 15 documents and six items of material evidence to prove the charge.