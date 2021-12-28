Rendering Khayals at Soorya Fest

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Srinath Nair is gearing up for a soulful rendition of Hindustani classical music. The artist marks his debut vocal concert in the state with his upcoming performance on December 28 at the ongoing Soorya Festival organised at Ganesham auditorium. For him, the performance is a chance to explore his music skills and also a motivation to come up with creative outcomes after the pandemic. “For young artists like me, the festival is a blessing to get acknowledged for my art. The pandemic has hit us severely and globally recognised venues like these boost our confidence. For traditional music and art genres, the festival is a boon as many artists are struggling to get back on stage,” says Srinath.

Srinath will render a one-and-a-half hour performance on Wednesday. “It will touch all nuances of classical Hindustani compositions including several Khayals. I practise ghazal music too. So half of my performance will see a few ghazal compositions by music giants like Ghulam Ali and Hariharan. Apart from the Hindustani classical notes, ghazals will also entertain the assembled crowd at the performance. Also, I feel the music will soothe the audience as a therapy for our mind and soul during this pandemic time,” adds Srinath who will be accompanied by tabla player Ravish Shet at the performance.

Apart from being an expert in Hindustani classical vocals, Srinath is also a prolific keyboard player and composer who was born and brought up in Calcutta. Having his roots in north Malabar, the singer is now settled in Kochi for the past two years for his independent music projects. “I have a music band named The Green Room Tapes Collective since 2016. We have our own composition where fusion music eastern is created without compromising the traditional structure of Hindustani music,” he says. Srinath is also a member of musician Sithara Krishnakumar’s band, Project Malabaricus.