Saurabh Shiv takes over as Station Commander of IAF Station

Group Captain Saurabh Shiv took over as the Station Commander of Air Force Station Thiruvananthapuram from Group Captain Bhuvan Mathur.

Published: 28th December 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Group Captain Saurabh Shiv was posted to Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan, prior to this appointment. Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in June 1996, Group Captain Saurabh Shiv has varied experience in transport aircraft and VVIP operations.

He is a qualified instructor. His experience of operational flying as well as staff assignments includes Commanding Officer of a premier squadron.

