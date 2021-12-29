STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress 137th foundation day celebrated at Indira Bhavan; Rs 137 challenge launched

“The BJP’s attempt is to create unrest in the country. As long as the Congress is there, the country’s secular spirit will remain intact.

Published: 29th December 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president and MP K Sudhakaran on Tuesday urged  party workers to spread the Congress’ message of valiant struggle to the new generation. He was speaking after launching the 137th foundation day of the Congress at Indira Bhavan where he launched the ‘Rs 137 challenge’ by accepting the donation from senior leader and MLA Ramesh Chennithala.

Hitting out at the BJP, Sudhakaran alleged that its communal fascist leadership resorted to deliberately ignoring the Congress and sabotaging historical documents. He said that this is where Congress workers should spread the message of valiant struggle to the new generation which is  need of the hour.  

“The BJP’s attempt is to create unrest in the country. As long as the Congress is there, the country’s secular spirit will remain intact. Taking a leaf out of the BJP book,  the CPM has also turned a blind eye towards the Congress”, said Sudhakaran.

With the launch of the ‘Rs 137 challenge’ by the state Congress leadership, people across the globe can donate Rs 137 or more via UPI digital payment wallet so that transparency can be ensured. The donations can be made to the following accounts: State Bank of India, Sasthamangalam Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, A/c number 40672065556, IFSC Code - SBIN0070023, UPI ID - KERALAPCC@SBI  or Dhanlaxmi Bank, Thiruvananthapuram, A/c number - 005705300026591, IFSC Code -DLXB0000057, UPI ID -kpcci6591@dlb.

