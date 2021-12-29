New traffic regulations for Sivagiri pilgrimage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram rural police will enforce traffic regulations from Wednesday to January 1 along the routes leading to Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala in connection with the 89th Sivagiri pilgrimage. According to an official release, only vehicles with passes will be permitted to proceed towards Sivagiri from Mutt junction and Gurukulam junction.

Vehicles coming from the Kallambalam side will have to divert from Narikallumukku and Palachira towards Vattaplamoodu junction. Parking is available at Sivagiri High School grounds (light motor vehicles), S N Nursing College, S N Central School and S N College (heavy motor vehicles), Nursing college ground and College for Advance Studies ground. Vehicles from Anchuthengu and Kadakkavoor must head to Gurukulam junction from Marakkadamukku and Palachira. Those from Parippally and Kappil must proceed to Sivagiri S N College junction via Ayiroor and Nadayara. Two-wheelers can park at Ayurveda Hospital Junction opposite the SSNM Ladies Hostel.