S S Manoj is new KVVES president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SS Manoj from here is the new president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy (KVVES) Hassan Koya faction. Manoj, who had been the state secretary, was elected president following the resignation of Joby V Chungath. A group of merchants led by Joby had quit the organisation in the wake of internal differences.

Pappanamcode Rajappan and Anchal M Nazeer are the new general secretary and treasurer, respectively. K Hassan Koya and Kamalalayam Suku are the patrons. The first meeting of the new committee registered its protest against the steep increase in GST for dress and footwear. The increase is a challenge to people, said K Hassan Koya.

KVVES also urged the government to speed up payment of compensation to traders, who were displaced due to NH development.