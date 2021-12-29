STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

S S Manoj is new KVVES president

S S Manoj from here is the new president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy (KVVES) Hassan Koya faction.

Published: 29th December 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

S S Manoj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SS Manoj from here is the new president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy (KVVES) Hassan Koya faction. Manoj, who had been the state secretary, was elected president following the resignation of Joby V Chungath. A group of merchants led by Joby had quit the organisation in the wake of internal differences. 

Pappanamcode Rajappan and Anchal M Nazeer are the new general secretary and treasurer, respectively. K Hassan Koya and Kamalalayam Suku are the patrons.  The first meeting of the new committee registered its protest against the steep increase in GST for dress and footwear. The increase is a challenge to people, said K Hassan Koya. 

KVVES also urged the government to speed up payment of compensation to traders, who were displaced  due to NH development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp