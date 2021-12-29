Uncomfortable seating bothers commuters

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many of the bus shelters in the city went for a hi-tech makeover a few years ago with CCTV surveillance cameras, speakers that relay FM station songs and LED display boards. However, over time, lack of maintenance has left many bus shelters in a poor condition. One such is the bus shelter in Kowdiar. The unfriendly seating facility at one of the prominent areas in the city is causing inconvenience to commuters.

Lack of proper seats and other facilities have made commuters skip this bus shelter and wait on the roadside. “The seating arrangement is unscientific. It is difficult for even children to sit. There are just the steel rods which is not comfortable at all. Due to the leaking roof and small roofing, people have to hold an umbrella inside the shed on rainy days. Standing under the shelter is difficult even on sunny days,” says Chitrakala C K, a resident.

Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan, a resident of Golf Links in Kowdiar, says the facility does not meet the needs of the commuters. “Bus bays should be constructed after proper study. It should be at a place where people can be safely accommodated. However, the Kowdiar bus shelter lacks it,” he says.

Highlighting the condition of other bus shelters in the city, Sunil says, “Some smart bus shelters such as in Palayam and Vellayambalam also lack necessary facilities. Normally, a bus should arrive at the stop within 10 to 15 minutes. However, we are forced to stand for more than 20 minutes to board a bus”.

Kowdiar ward councillor, Sathi Kumari S says, “The bus shelter was made years ago using MP K Muraleedharan’s fund. However, the bus shelter now just has steel rods which is not comfortable for the commuters, especially senior citizens. Many times people have to wait for hours for the bus while standing. We are hoping to find a solution as soon as possible”.