Youth stabbed to death by lover's father in Thiruvananthapuram

Aneesh George, a resident of Pettah and a student of Bethany College, was allegedly stabbed by Lalu, a resident of Chayakudi lane at Pettah.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 19-year-old youth, who reportedly came to visit his female friend at
her house, was allegedly stabbed to death by her father at Pettah on Wednesday early morning. Aneesh George, a resident of Pettah and a student of Bethany College, was allegedly stabbed by Lalu, a resident of Chayakudi lane at Pettah.

The Pettah police said that Lalu came to the station and reported about stabbing a youth suspecting that he was a thief and had intruded into his house. Though police arrived at the house and shifted the youth to hospital, he could not be saved.

The incident occurred by 4 am. Lalu reportedly heard noise from the top floor of the house and suspected that there was an intruder in the house. On searching he found Aneesh and stabbed him using a knife.

The police have shifted the family members of Lalu to another place and secured the house for further examination. Lalu has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Senior police officers, meanwhile,doubt the statement of Lalu as they felt he knew Aneesh before. "We are cross checking Lalu's statements. We have to find what exactly happened in the house. We are exploring
all possible angles and Lalu is under our surveillance," said an officer.

