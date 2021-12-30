STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death of woman insurance agent turns out to be murder; friend held

The mysterious death of a 54-year-old insurance agent near Kadakkavoor turned out to be a case of murder after the police arrested her friend, who had committed the crime.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:18 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

Mohanan, a resident of Bhajanamadam near Kadakkavoor, was arrested for murdering Jessi, a resident of Kadakkavoor.

Jessi’s body was found on a railway track near Kadakkavoor over 10 days ago. The police had treated it as a case of suicide as several such incidents had happened at the spot in the past where the body was found. 
However, police decided to conduct a detailed probe after the relatives of the woman pointed out that gold ornaments worn by her had gone missing. The investigation finally led to Mohanan, who had maintained a close relationship with Jessi, who was a widow.

Officers said that Mohanan had sought financial assistance from Jessi to go abroad for a job. However, she turned down the request. Following this, Mohanan decided to wreak vengeance and took Jessi to the spot and strangled her using her saree. After removing the gold ornaments, he threw the body to the railway track to make it appear as if the woman was hit by a speeding train.

Comments

