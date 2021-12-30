STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food safety inspections in full swing

Inspections y the food safety department under a special drive found that some bakeries were using artificial food colours while some were functioning without a licence

Published: 30th December 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:22 AM

A cafeteria and bakery functioning at Statue Junction in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department carried out inspections at bakeries and restaurants functioning at Aruvikkara, Nedumangad and Vamanapuram in connection with the festive season on the instructions of the Food Safety Commissioner. 

The department issued notices to bakeries and restaurants that did not renew their licenses. Some eateries that stored and purchased food colouring products are under scanner.

The drive was led by senior food safety officer Sakkeer Hussain A and food safety officers Indu V S and Arshitha Basheer. The inspections were held in more than 30 eateries. The officials said many eateries and juice shops were found to be using condensed milk that was past its expiry date in shakes. 

“Condensed milk should be used before the expiry date indicated on the covers. Some hotels also bought and stored artificial food colours. However, the hotel owners said they use food colours based on customer demand,” said an official. The official said in certain bakery products, artificial food colours can be added in limited quantities. 

“If we notice that hotels are adding artificial colours in large quantities, we will take legal action against them. Artificial colours are prohibited in chips and rusks. There are cases pending in Nedumangad court against some bakeries who were found to be adding such colours to these items. Even small-scale bakery product manufacturers should be aware of the permissible limits of food colours that can be used,” an official with the department said.

Consumers should be less inclined to eat foods containing artificial colours regularly as it can lead to serious health problems. The use of ajinomoto or monosodium glutamate (MSG), a taste enhancer, has also been regulated. The officials said ajinomoto should not be used in foods meant for children. The names of dishes containing MSG should be specified in the menu card and food display boards, the official added.

“Due to Christmas and New Year, we are focusing more on bakeries and cafeterias. We have already inspected 12 bakeries in the region and the drive will continue till December 31. During inspections, it was noticed that food was being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions. Notice was served to the bakeries found to be functioning without a licence,” said Arshitha, Nedumangad circle food safety officer.  

Samples of cakes and other desserts were collected and sent to the Government Analytical Laboratory in the capital city for testing. “Once we get the report, strict action will be taken against the manufacturers and sellers of substandard food items,” said Sakkeer. 

The  department has also been regularly conducting weekly and monthly checkings to ensure the quality of food served to the public.

