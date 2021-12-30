STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Parents fulfil 19-year-old's wish for organ donation

Joemon Kurian, a 19-year old from Kollam, became the first in state to donate his organs after giving his consent along with his application for a driving licence.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Joemon Kurian

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Joemon Kurian, a 19-year old from Kollam, became the first in state to donate his organs after giving his consent along with his application for a driving licence. The second-year computer science engineering student of Rajadhani College of Engineering at Kallambalam, took the licence four months back. On Tuesday, he was involved in a bike accident while on the way to attend classes.

He was taken to Paripally medical college and later to KIMS Hospital when he suffered a heart attack. Joemon was declared brain dead later. His parents John N Kurian and Susan Kurian of Puthenveettil at Karamkode in Chathannoor, agreed to honour their son’s wish by donating his heart, liver and kidneys.

The surgery is expected to be held on Wednesday night. The decision on organs will be taken by ascertaining their function, said a statement. Health Minister Veena George paid tributes and lauded the family for coming forward with organ donation.

