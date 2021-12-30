STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohammed Riyas to launch expo to root out plastic menace

The function will be held at Putharikandam Maidan at 9.30am on Friday. 

Published: 30th December 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the plastic alternative product expo being organised by the city corporation to root out single-use plastic and disposables. The function will be held at Putharikandam Maidan at 9.30am on Friday. 

The expo aims to introduce alternative products to replace single-use plastic and disposables. Education Minister V Sivankutty will flag off a special campaign procession to spread the message at 4pm from Palayam Martyrs Square on Thursday. The rally will culminate at Putharikandam Maidan.  The Union Ministry of Environment has come up with a strict order banning plastic carry bags. Close on the heels of the order, the corporation has launched an extensive campaign to sensitise the public and traders. 

