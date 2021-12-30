STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol pump staff attacked

Vizhinjam police have begun a probe into the incident in which a petrol pump employee  was allegedly hacked by a 28-year-old man.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam police have begun a probe into the incident in which a petrol pump employee  was allegedly hacked by a 28-year-old man. The alleged incident on Tuesday night occurred when the attacker was asked not to use his mobile phone while the refuelling was being done.

Police said that they have identified the suspect who hails from Vizhinjam. Ananthu, a staff of Vizhinjam-based petrol pump, was attacked using a sword by the assailant around 11.30 pm.

Officers said that two motorcycle-borne persons had come to fill petrol prior to the incident. A few minutes later, the man came back alone and hacked the youth’s elbow. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp