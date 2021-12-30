Petrol pump staff attacked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam police have begun a probe into the incident in which a petrol pump employee was allegedly hacked by a 28-year-old man. The alleged incident on Tuesday night occurred when the attacker was asked not to use his mobile phone while the refuelling was being done.

Police said that they have identified the suspect who hails from Vizhinjam. Ananthu, a staff of Vizhinjam-based petrol pump, was attacked using a sword by the assailant around 11.30 pm.

Officers said that two motorcycle-borne persons had come to fill petrol prior to the incident. A few minutes later, the man came back alone and hacked the youth’s elbow.