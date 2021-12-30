STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Uncertainty looms over opening Ponmudi for visitors

Hill station was closed following heavy rain and landslips at certain hairpin curves | Lack of coordination between PWD, forest dept alleged

Published: 30th December 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A side of the road to Ponmudi that caved in near the checkpost

By EKrishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ponmudi hill station, the popular tourist haunt situated barely 60 km from the state capital, remains closed for visitors even during the ongoing festive Christmas-New Year season. The hill station was closed in October, following heavy rain and landslips at certain hairpin curves. However, the tourism department and forest department have not taken any steps to reopen the place even after some of the damaged roads were repaired. It is alleged that lack of coordination between works department and forest department led to this uncertainty.

The hilly terrain and the salubrious climate, with mist contributing to its unique charm, used to draw travellers in their thousands, especially during December-January period. Social media is witnessing a public outcry for throwing open the picturesque place to visitors. On Monday, district Congress committee(DCC) president Palode Ravi submitted a memorandum to Tourism and Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas urging him to initiate steps to reopen the place for visitors after repairing the roads at the earliest.

“We used to go to Ponmudi during weekends as it is a popular getaway. December- January is the most suitable time for tourists to visit the hill station. Many domestic tourists also used to stay at the KTDC hotel at  hilltop during Christmas season and on New year Eve. The tourism department also used to get good revenue during this period. There are many people who prefer these  tourist hotspots over shopping malls and cinemas. So, the government should take urgent steps to reopen it, “ said M S Harikrishnan, a regular visitor. 

Earlier, during the heavy rain that lashed the region in October, landslips were reported at 15 of the 22 hairpin curves from Kallar to Ponmudi hilltop. In addition, a crack also developed on the road between hairpin 11 and 12.  Ponmudi police said that some of the damaged roads have been repaired. But, they pleaded ignorance on why tourists were still barred from visiting the place. However, the KTDC hotel has started taking bookings and those who wish to stay at the hotel can come, police said. 

S Sunil Kumar, Forest Officer, Ponmudi said that the damaged road near the checkpost at the entry point near Kallar has not been repaired so far. “ The damaged roads at hill top and at some hairpin  curves were repaired. But the road at the starting point after the checkpost is still in a bad condition and a quarter portion of the road remains caved in.

At present, only one-way traffic is allowed and that too for police and emergency vehicles. The KSRTC service to Ponmudi has been restarted, but it is only for those who live at the estate and tribal areas near Ponmudi.  The reason for the delay in repairing  the road is that the forest department cannot issue the road safety certificate due to the poor condition of the road. It is the responsibility of works department to carry out the work. If private vehicles were allowed, the consequences could be terrible, “ he said.  

Incidentally, the still not repaired stretch of the road comes under  the Aruvikkara assembly constituency while the road near hill top is under Vamanapuram constituency. The roads under Vamanapuram constituency were almost completed. A works department source said that bids have been invited for the road near Kallar, but work is yet to begin. “ There is some fund issue and it will be resolved soon. The work will start soon. The works minister is also keen on repairing the road to facilitate arrival of tourists to  Ponmudi, “ said a senior PWD officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponmudi
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp