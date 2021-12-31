Bicycle park at Akkulam tourist village attracts visitors

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly-opened bicycle park at Akkulam Tourist Village in the capital city is turning into a popular spot for the locals and tourists alike. The bicycle park inside the children’s park has been constructed by the tourism department with Rs 10 crore that was set aside for the development projects at the tourist village. The bicycle park is set on top of a hill and is expected to attract more youngsters in the coming days. The park was inaugurated by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Sharon Veettil.

“Since opening, we have been getting a good response from the public who are actively waiting for their chance to take the cycles. The aim is to promote cycling. Since the park is close to residential areas, many children are coming for riding cycles during the evening,” said Sharon.

The cycle park opens at 9.30am and closes at 6.30pm. For a 15 minute ride, Rs 30 is charged for adults and Rs 20 for children. “There is also a walkway near the bicycle park. We are planning to include more facilities such as eateries in the park so visitors can spend a full day here. Such facilities will help promote adventure tourism at Akkulam,” said Sharon.

Cycling enthusiasts in the city have welcomed the recreational projects being implemented at Akkulam.

Prakash P Gopinath, a cycling enthusiast who has been promoting cycling in the capital for many years, says, “The cycle park is a very good initiative. People of all age groups can come and cycle here during their leisure hours. More such infrastructure should come up in the city.”

According to Prakash, there should be cycling tracks in popular areas in the city while cycle-friendly corridors should be made available in different parts of the city.

The tourism department officials are also planning to introduce a musical water fountain at Akkulam. A museum is also being set up in collaboration with the Air Force and a simulator for a flying experience.

For entry to the museum, Rs 30 will be charged for adults and Rs 10 for children. Other facilities at the tourist village will include an amphitheatre, cricket bowling pitch, a walking track and a video game park.