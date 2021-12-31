Clash of date of two major exams puzzles students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The clash of date of two major competitive exams for higher secondary science stream students has pushed hundreds of them to a catch 22 situation. The examinations for “Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana” (KVPY) and Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) will be held on January 9. Both the exams will simultaneously be conducted in the forenoon shift and students who have registered for both examinations will be forced to pick one of them.

“For students who are interested in mathematics, IOQM can’t be abandoned. Winning Mathematics Olympiad is a prestigious thing. KVYP is very important as it opens doors for winners to premier science institutions for higher studies. There are scholarships too for winners,” said Lalmohan P, a native of Kozhikode, whose son has registered and been preparing for both exams.

A group of parents from Kerala is gearing up to take up the issue with the union government officials concerned. KVPY is a programme started in 1999 by the Department of Science and Technology to encourage students who are studying basic sciences to take up a research career in science. The programme aims to assist students to realise their potential and to ensure that the best scientific talent is groomed for research and development in the country. Monthly fellowships and annual contingency grants are provided to selected KVPY Fellows up to the pre-PhD level or for 5 years whichever is earlier.

The KVPY exam for 2021-22 for 11th and 12th standard students was originally scheduled for November. But, it was postponed to January owing to the Covid situation. Maths Olympiad is organised by the Mathematics Teachers’ Association (India) in association with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Those studying in high school and higher secondary schools are eligible to apply for IOQM. Those in higher secondary classes who have applied for KVPY will be forced to choose one of the exams as IOQM will be held at various centres across the country from 9am to noon.

