STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Clash of date of two major exams puzzles students

“For students who are interested in mathematics, IOQM can’t be abandoned. Winning Mathematics Olympiad is a prestigious thing.

Published: 31st December 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Representational Image (File photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The clash of date of two major competitive exams for higher secondary science stream students has pushed hundreds of them to a catch 22 situation. The examinations for “Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana” (KVPY) and Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) will be held on January 9. Both the exams will simultaneously be conducted in the forenoon shift and students who have registered for both examinations will be forced to pick one of them.

“For students who are interested in mathematics, IOQM can’t be abandoned. Winning Mathematics Olympiad is a prestigious thing. KVYP is very important as it opens doors for winners to premier science institutions for higher studies. There are scholarships too for winners,” said Lalmohan P, a native of Kozhikode, whose son has registered and been preparing for both exams. 

A group of parents from Kerala is gearing up to take up the issue with the union government officials concerned. KVPY is a programme started in 1999 by the Department of Science and Technology to encourage students who are studying basic sciences to take up a research career in science. The programme aims to assist students to realise their potential and to ensure that the best scientific talent is groomed for research and development in the country. Monthly fellowships and annual contingency grants are provided to selected KVPY Fellows up to the pre-PhD level or for 5 years whichever is earlier. 

The KVPY exam for 2021-22 for 11th and 12th standard students was originally scheduled for November. But, it was postponed to January owing to the Covid situation.  Maths Olympiad is organised by the Mathematics Teachers’ Association (India) in association with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Those studying in high school and higher secondary schools are eligible to apply for IOQM. Those in higher secondary classes who have applied for KVPY will be forced to choose one of the exams as IOQM will be held at various centres across the country from 9am to noon.

KVPY and IOQM 
The examinations for “Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana” (KVPY) and Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) will be held on January 9. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp