Undermining of political institutions and partisan media couldn’t silence Indians: JNU professor

This includes the portrayal of anti-government movements as anti-national indicating high degree of intolerance.

Published: 31st December 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Farmers’ victory is a vindication of the Indian democracy exemplified by mass protests that could powerfully challenge a powerful government,” said Dr Zoya Hasan, Professor Emerita, Jawaharlal Nehru University. She was delivering the annual lecture of the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial and Research Centre through a web platform. Zoya Hasan noted that “despite the undermining of political institutions and a partisan media, Indians have not been silenced.”

The anti-CAA protests across the country and the farmers’ agitation that continued for more than a year have demonstrated that “people are making their presence felt and determinately staking a claim to democratic participation.” Prof Hasan said that over the past decade, the public protests have increased with bewildering rapidity.

Referring to the anti-corruption movement that began in 2011 under the UPA dispensation, she said that had brought corruption to the political centre-stage, crystallised public opinion against the government, feeble executive and paved the way for the ‘strongman alternative’ to a floundering Congress-led coalition. “It was propped up by the RSS and its affiliates with a view to dislodging the Congress-led government.

As a consequence, India’s socio-political landscape was radically altered through unconcealed majoritarianism, creeping authoritarianism, and abuse of state institutions, shackling of media, and the exclusion of minorities,” she added. 

“What differentiates the present regime from all previous regimes is the space it provides for the construction of ‘an enemy within’ that it needs in order for the majoritarianism to thrive. This includes the portrayal of anti-government movements as anti-national indicating high degree of intolerance. The ‘enemy within’ is being accused of anti-national and is therefore subjected to harassment, silencing and in some cases long periods of incarceration. One of the consequences of this approach is that the security advisers have begun to see civil society activists as enemies.” 

Prof P K Michael Tharakan, Chairman, Kerala Council for Historical Research, chaired the session. Planning Board member K Ravi Raman, Ambassador K P Fabian, Prof Prabhat Patnaik and others spoke.

