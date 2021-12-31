Ushering in New Year a low-key affair now

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Covid continues to hang around, New Year’s Eve in the state is likely to be a low key affair under the shadow of strict Covid protocols. The ongoing night curfew by the government from December 30 to January 2 has put a full stop to late-night celebrations by city folks. Imposing rules on celebrations post 10pm has forced many to make last-minute changes to their plans. TNIE talks to youth and celebrities in Thiruvananthapuram to know how they plan to celebrate the New Year’s Eve

K S Aravind, scriptwriter

New Year will be a usual day for me at home without any celebrations. Even if there were no restrictions, I wasn’t planning to celebrate outdoors as I feel it’s our responsibility to be cautious and stay safe and healthy. I will watch films in theatre during the day and at night will enjoy OTT releases at night. Personally, 2021 was the most cherished year for me due to the release of my movie Kurup

Arun S, DJ

This is the first New Year in my DJing career since 2005 where I don’t have any event to perform. The curfew from 10pm to 5am have eliminated the possibility of holding DJ parties. New Year parties were a prominent space for us to showcase our talents. Though it is saddening to lose the events, I feel happy that for the first time, I will be able to celebrate New Year with my family

S Suryajith, techie

I will be spending my New Year holidays with friends in my hometown in Idukki. We plan to celebrate indoors in a resort. Due to the new restrictions, we will wind up our celebrations before 10pm

Parvathy R Krishna, actor

As a new mother, I will be celebrating the New Year at home with my family. For the past two years, celebrations have been confined to houses. Only my parents and in-laws will join the celebrations

Kanchana Sreeram, singer

This is my first New Year after marriage. We had many plans to celebrate it with friends. The curfew has forced us to drop those plans. However, I am happy as we will enjoy the New Year at our house in Kochi with some self-cooked dishes and music. It will be a ‘me time’ for both of us

Nadira Mehrin, queer activist and college student

My friends and I were planning a get together on New Year’s Eve. But due to the restrictions, we cancelled it. It is too risky to step out during New Year’s Eve as there will be no one to save us if we are booked by police

Karthik M M, food vlogger

I usually spend New Year watching sunrise. I plan to do the same this year by visiting Munnar. As there is a curfew, I plan to reach the place early and enjoy a safe and secure morning