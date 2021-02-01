Diversion of KSRTC fast passengers from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to divert some of the fast passenger buses reaching Thampanoor depot via Museum road and Secretariat from Monday. The diversion will take place at PMG Junction, where the buses will take three different routes to reach Thampanoor. Apart from the regular PMG-Bakery Junction-Panavila route, the buses will also take PMG-Museum-Manaveeyam Road-DGP Office-Women’s College and PMG-Secretariat routes during busy hours.

The diversions are being made to help the public to reach various offices located in different parts of the city without changing buses, said KSRTC CMD, Biju Prabhakar. According to him, the diversions are an experiment based on a survey conducted among passengers and more services will be diverted based on the demand.

Presently, almost all fast passenger buses reaching Thampanoor through National Highway and MC Road take PMG-Bakery Jn-Panavila route. KSRTC has recently started direct services to the Government MCH from various depots to address the demands of patients and staff. “KSRTC has also mooted the idea of starting hop on-hop off services for passengers to travel on different buses with a single ticket. Two-way circular trips will be planned by keeping Thampanoor as the main depot surrounded by satellite depots at Vikas Bhavan, Pappanamcode, Enjakkal and Peroorkada,” said Biju.