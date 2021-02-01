STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Projects remain on paper, Vilappilsala awaits redemption

Though various projects ranging from a amusement park to a college campus to a herbal garden to dairy farm were proposed, nothing materialised. 

The defunct waste treatment plant at Vilappilsala

The defunct waste treatment plant at Vilappilsala

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine years after the corporation finally closed down the infamous waste treatment project at Vilappilsala, the 46 acres of land which is in possession of the corporation continues to remain unused. Though various projects ranging from a amusement park to a college campus to a herbal garden to dairy farm were proposed, nothing materialised. 

In fact, the farm project is still not off the table, but no further procedures were done. Once bitten by horrifying experiences of the waste treatment plant, the locals here are twice shy receiving any new project with open arms.

Vehicles and equipment which were used in the waste treatment plant, located 15km off the city, were all moved to the corporation’s facilities in the city and later auctioned off. Proposals for setting up a college and then a herbal garden failed to meet their logical end. Later on the then deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar put forward the plan for amusement park in the corporation budget for 2017. 

Deputy Mayor P K Raju said the proposal for the farm has not been shelved. “It hasn’t reached the finance standing committee yet. It is true that there was local objection when we tried it the first time. However, with local participation and political support, we are confident of converting the land for better purposes,” he said. 

Vilappilsala
