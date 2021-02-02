Fake degree: Key accused in custody

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cybercrime police have arrested the ringleader of a racket engaged in the sale of fake course certificates after setting up bogus websites of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and 40 universities situated across the country. Accused Avinash Roy, 23, from Delhi, was arrested from Noida on Friday.

The Cyber police have been pursuing the accused after the Pareeksha Bhavan secretary lodged a complaint with the City police commissioner in this regard. More members of the racket re expected to be arrested in the coming days. A special team led by DySP Syamlal was formed to crack the case.